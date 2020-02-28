9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Hillside Single story custom home located in highly sought after gated community of Whisper Mountain! Property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Very Nice Curb appeal with a 3 car garage and gorgeous 360 deg views! Upon entering the front door you'll see upgraded tile layed diagonally, Semi-custom pillars and huge coffered ceilings! Living area has plenty of large windows to enjoy the backyard and mountain views! Enjoy the fireplace during the holidays to set the ambience! Neutral two tone paint throughout property with plenty of natural lighting! Chefs Kitchen w/Jenn-Air SST Appliances, Gas Cooktop, DBL Oven, Custom Gourmet Kitchen Island w/ Undermount Cast Iron Sink, Granite Countertops, Staggered Cherry Cab W/Crown Molding & Ext Cabinets. Home has a large SPLIT master bedroom with an on-suite to match, dual sinks, separate snail shower & Tub, and a large walk in closet. Home is energy efficient with 2 zone heating/cooling, wood blinds, and cool ray tinted double pane windows. Built in speakers inside and outside along with water softener. The backyard is easy to maintain with pavers, tropical trees, AstroTurf, Built in BBQ, and SPA for relaxation! Enjoy access to private whisper mountain while also being minutes from Usery Park, Tonto National Forest, the Salt River, the