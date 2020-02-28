All apartments in Mesa
9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle
9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle

9765 East Inglewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9765 East Inglewood Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Hillside Single story custom home located in highly sought after gated community of Whisper Mountain! Property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Very Nice Curb appeal with a 3 car garage and gorgeous 360 deg views! Upon entering the front door you'll see upgraded tile layed diagonally, Semi-custom pillars and huge coffered ceilings! Living area has plenty of large windows to enjoy the backyard and mountain views! Enjoy the fireplace during the holidays to set the ambience! Neutral two tone paint throughout property with plenty of natural lighting! Chefs Kitchen w/Jenn-Air SST Appliances, Gas Cooktop, DBL Oven, Custom Gourmet Kitchen Island w/ Undermount Cast Iron Sink, Granite Countertops, Staggered Cherry Cab W/Crown Molding & Ext Cabinets. Home has a large SPLIT master bedroom with an on-suite to match, dual sinks, separate snail shower & Tub, and a large walk in closet. Home is energy efficient with 2 zone heating/cooling, wood blinds, and cool ray tinted double pane windows. Built in speakers inside and outside along with water softener. The backyard is easy to maintain with pavers, tropical trees, AstroTurf, Built in BBQ, and SPA for relaxation! Enjoy access to private whisper mountain while also being minutes from Usery Park, Tonto National Forest, the Salt River, the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle have any available units?
9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle have?
Some of 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle offers parking.
Does 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle have a pool?
No, 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle have accessible units?
No, 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9765 E INGLEWOOD Circle has units with dishwashers.
