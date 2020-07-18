9552 E Kramer Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

AMAZING HOME on Cul-de-sac Lot with extended 3 car garage/extra storage! Professionally Landscaped Resort Style Back Yard, 4 Bdrms w/ 2 Master Suites (one up/one down) makes this home fabulous! NEW Brushed Nickel Hardware ~ Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets/Large Island ~ Vaulted Ceilings ~ Bay Windows ~ Up Graded Pebbletech Pool/Custom Made Waterfall ~ Outdoor Fireplace/Built in Grill ~ 2 Separate Laundry Areas ~ Master Suite(Up)has Large extended Balcony with City Lights View ~ Double Side Gate for your Boat or RV (Paved Side Yard) ~ Gated Community ~ TOP RATED schools ~ MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS EVERWHERE.Nestled in the USERY MOUNTAIN REGIONAL PARK with 29 miles of MTN BIKING/HIKING/HORSEBACK RIDING Trails.Designed to feel 'away from it all'. Enjoy the picnic areas & New park. 30 Min to Airport!