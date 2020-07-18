All apartments in Mesa
9552 E Kramer Circle

9552 East Kramer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9552 East Kramer Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Boulder Mountain Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING HOME on Cul-de-sac Lot with extended 3 car garage/extra storage! Professionally Landscaped Resort Style Back Yard, 4 Bdrms w/ 2 Master Suites (one up/one down) makes this home fabulous! NEW Brushed Nickel Hardware ~ Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets/Large Island ~ Vaulted Ceilings ~ Bay Windows ~ Up Graded Pebbletech Pool/Custom Made Waterfall ~ Outdoor Fireplace/Built in Grill ~ 2 Separate Laundry Areas ~ Master Suite(Up)has Large extended Balcony with City Lights View ~ Double Side Gate for your Boat or RV (Paved Side Yard) ~ Gated Community ~ TOP RATED schools ~ MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS EVERWHERE.Nestled in the USERY MOUNTAIN REGIONAL PARK with 29 miles of MTN BIKING/HIKING/HORSEBACK RIDING Trails.Designed to feel 'away from it all'. Enjoy the picnic areas & New park. 30 Min to Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9552 E Kramer Circle have any available units?
9552 E Kramer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9552 E Kramer Circle have?
Some of 9552 E Kramer Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9552 E Kramer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9552 E Kramer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9552 E Kramer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9552 E Kramer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9552 E Kramer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9552 E Kramer Circle offers parking.
Does 9552 E Kramer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9552 E Kramer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9552 E Kramer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9552 E Kramer Circle has a pool.
Does 9552 E Kramer Circle have accessible units?
No, 9552 E Kramer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9552 E Kramer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9552 E Kramer Circle has units with dishwashers.
