Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Augusta Ranch beauty! - Situated within the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community this lovely home has 4 bedrooms/2 bath with living room and family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, smooth top range and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors and tile throughout the entire house. The master suite includes dual sinks with separate tub/shower & large walk in closet. All exterior windows have solar shade screens and this home has a lovely grassy backyard with extended patio area.



(RLNE3540759)