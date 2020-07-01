All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15

930 South Dobson Road · No Longer Available
Location

930 South Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Mesa 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome Great Location! - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

923 SqFt, 2 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Single Level Townhouse in Mesa, Single Level Townhouse in Mesa, Corner Unit on Community Greenbelt - Tall Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Tile and New Carpet - Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Laundry Closet Inside Property - Master Bedroom with Shower - Walled Gated Patio with Storage Room, One Covered Parking Space and Community Pool - Close to Banner Desert Hospital, MCC and More!

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer Inside Laundry.

DIRECTIONS: DOBSON & SOUTHERN - North of Southern on Dobson, West into Entrance at 930 S. Dobson Rd. - (Bridgewood Townhomes) Park to the right, before bridge. Unit Located North/West of Parking.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Mesa (Unless otherwise notified)

SCHOOLS: Roosevelt, Powell Jr., Westwood High

Rent $1,195.00 + 2% Mesa City Tax per month
$1,195.00 Security Deposit
$600.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty

(RLNE5617807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 have any available units?
930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 have?
Some of 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 currently offering any rent specials?
930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 pet-friendly?
No, 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 offer parking?
Yes, 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 offers parking.
Does 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 have a pool?
Yes, 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 has a pool.
Does 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 have accessible units?
No, 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15 has units with dishwashers.

