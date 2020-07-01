930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Mesa 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome Great Location! - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



923 SqFt, 2 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Single Level Townhouse in Mesa, Single Level Townhouse in Mesa, Corner Unit on Community Greenbelt - Tall Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Tile and New Carpet - Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Laundry Closet Inside Property - Master Bedroom with Shower - Walled Gated Patio with Storage Room, One Covered Parking Space and Community Pool - Close to Banner Desert Hospital, MCC and More!



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer Inside Laundry.



DIRECTIONS: DOBSON & SOUTHERN - North of Southern on Dobson, West into Entrance at 930 S. Dobson Rd. - (Bridgewood Townhomes) Park to the right, before bridge. Unit Located North/West of Parking.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Mesa (Unless otherwise notified)



SCHOOLS: Roosevelt, Powell Jr., Westwood High



Rent $1,195.00 + 2% Mesa City Tax per month

$1,195.00 Security Deposit

$600.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



