930 S. Dobson Rd., Unit #15

Amenities
Mesa 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome Great Location! - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN
923 SqFt, 2 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Single Level Townhouse in Mesa, Single Level Townhouse in Mesa, Corner Unit on Community Greenbelt - Tall Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Tile and New Carpet - Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Laundry Closet Inside Property - Master Bedroom with Shower - Walled Gated Patio with Storage Room, One Covered Parking Space and Community Pool - Close to Banner Desert Hospital, MCC and More!
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer Inside Laundry.
DIRECTIONS: DOBSON & SOUTHERN - North of Southern on Dobson, West into Entrance at 930 S. Dobson Rd. - (Bridgewood Townhomes) Park to the right, before bridge. Unit Located North/West of Parking.
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Mesa (Unless otherwise notified)
SCHOOLS: Roosevelt, Powell Jr., Westwood High
Rent $1,195.00 + 2% Mesa City Tax per month
$1,195.00 Security Deposit
$600.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18
R.S.V.P. Realty
(RLNE5617807)