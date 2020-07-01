Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8515 E ORGANZA AVE - 3BR 2.5BA Guadalupe/Hawes Rd - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWgd5nqTox7



This brand new home has the room you are looking for with a great location to match. The backyard will have the rock in place soon. High ceiling, bright white walls, and wood-look tile as you enter. The kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Downstairs features a large family room and a tucked away half bath. Upstairs you will find perfectly sized bedrooms. The Master bath has a separate tub and shower. The hall bath includes double sinks and a linen closet. Everything about this home is wonderful and maybe the perfect fit for you! Schedule a self-tour today!



To schedule a self-tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



(RLNE5621167)