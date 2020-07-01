Amenities
8515 E ORGANZA AVE - 3BR 2.5BA Guadalupe/Hawes Rd - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWgd5nqTox7
This brand new home has the room you are looking for with a great location to match. The backyard will have the rock in place soon. High ceiling, bright white walls, and wood-look tile as you enter. The kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Downstairs features a large family room and a tucked away half bath. Upstairs you will find perfectly sized bedrooms. The Master bath has a separate tub and shower. The hall bath includes double sinks and a linen closet. Everything about this home is wonderful and maybe the perfect fit for you! Schedule a self-tour today!
To schedule a self-tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
(RLNE5621167)