Mesa, AZ
8515 E Organza Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8515 E Organza Ave

8515 East Onza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8515 East Onza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8515 E ORGANZA AVE - 3BR 2.5BA Guadalupe/Hawes Rd - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWgd5nqTox7

This brand new home has the room you are looking for with a great location to match. The backyard will have the rock in place soon. High ceiling, bright white walls, and wood-look tile as you enter. The kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Downstairs features a large family room and a tucked away half bath. Upstairs you will find perfectly sized bedrooms. The Master bath has a separate tub and shower. The hall bath includes double sinks and a linen closet. Everything about this home is wonderful and maybe the perfect fit for you! Schedule a self-tour today!

To schedule a self-tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5621167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 E Organza Ave have any available units?
8515 E Organza Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 E Organza Ave have?
Some of 8515 E Organza Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 E Organza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8515 E Organza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 E Organza Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 E Organza Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8515 E Organza Ave offer parking?
No, 8515 E Organza Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8515 E Organza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 E Organza Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 E Organza Ave have a pool?
No, 8515 E Organza Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8515 E Organza Ave have accessible units?
No, 8515 E Organza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 E Organza Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8515 E Organza Ave has units with dishwashers.

