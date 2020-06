Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated carpet

Beautiful upgraded home! NEW carpet, NEW granite countertops, NEW paint, NEW sinks, NEW faucets! Great location and low maintenance yard. Washer and dryer to be provided if needed. Rental tax, 1% admin fee monthly and $150 one time set up. Please call 877-502-5858 before applying. Apply at worldclass247.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.