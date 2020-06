Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW, CHECK THIS ONE OUT. BEAUTIFUL!!! TOTAL REMODEL DONE AUGUST 2019. OPEN VAULTED CEILINGS IN FAMILY ROOM WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA.EAT IN KITCHEN . SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM WITH TILED SHOWER ONLY. WASHER/DRYER IN GARAGE ON EPOXY FLOOR. ALL NEW FLOORING, NEW LIGHTING, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BATHROOM VANITIES, COUNTERTOPS, TOILETS, BLINDS .....NEW HVAC SYSTEM SO EVERYTHING ENERGY EFFICIENT. BE THE FIRST TENANT TO BE IN THIS SPARKING NEW HOME. LARGE BACK YARD.