Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Beautiful upscale 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with all the amenities in a gated community. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Right across the street from Kleinman park and minutes away from shopping and the US 60 freeway