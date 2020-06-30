7103 E ONZA Avenue

Amenities

Built 2017 and great energy efficiency! Close commute from either the San Tan 202 or US 60 Freeways (about 5 min to each). Lots of shopping choices near, Superstition Mall, Target, Ross, Harkins Theater, grocery stores & more. Sought after Morrison Ranch Community within Gilbert School District. Children's playground, walking/biking paths within community. Tenant to pay Pest control and Landlord will pay Landscaping for front & back maintenance. No pets, no pets, no pets please. text or email for application link.