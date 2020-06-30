All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

7103 E ONZA Avenue

7103 East Onza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7103 East Onza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Built 2017 and great energy efficiency! Close commute from either the San Tan 202 or US 60 Freeways (about 5 min to each). Lots of shopping choices near, Superstition Mall, Target, Ross, Harkins Theater, grocery stores & more. Sought after Morrison Ranch Community within Gilbert School District. Children's playground, walking/biking paths within community. Tenant to pay Pest control and Landlord will pay Landscaping for front & back maintenance. No pets, no pets, no pets please. text or email for application link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 E ONZA Avenue have any available units?
7103 E ONZA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 E ONZA Avenue have?
Some of 7103 E ONZA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 E ONZA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7103 E ONZA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 E ONZA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7103 E ONZA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7103 E ONZA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7103 E ONZA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7103 E ONZA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7103 E ONZA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 E ONZA Avenue have a pool?
No, 7103 E ONZA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7103 E ONZA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7103 E ONZA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 E ONZA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 E ONZA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

