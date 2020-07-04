All apartments in Mesa
Location

4347 Fox Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PERFECT home for many reasons!! Location is incredible and gated community. The backyard is perfect for entertainment, from the size, privacy, orange trees and of course the pebble tech pool with water fountain. One level with 3 car garage and long drive way for additional space. The home has outstanding open floor plan with beautiful upgrades. Room sizes are great and every room has walk in closet and 4 bedrooms on opposite side have 2 jack and jill bathrooms. NO CARPET through out house! On cul de'sac and N/S exposure. Weekly pool maintenance and quarterly pest control is included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 E FOX Circle have any available units?
4347 E FOX Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4347 E FOX Circle have?
Some of 4347 E FOX Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4347 E FOX Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4347 E FOX Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 E FOX Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4347 E FOX Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4347 E FOX Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4347 E FOX Circle offers parking.
Does 4347 E FOX Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 E FOX Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 E FOX Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4347 E FOX Circle has a pool.
Does 4347 E FOX Circle have accessible units?
No, 4347 E FOX Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 E FOX Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4347 E FOX Circle has units with dishwashers.

