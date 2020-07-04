4347 E FOX Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

PERFECT home for many reasons!! Location is incredible and gated community. The backyard is perfect for entertainment, from the size, privacy, orange trees and of course the pebble tech pool with water fountain. One level with 3 car garage and long drive way for additional space. The home has outstanding open floor plan with beautiful upgrades. Room sizes are great and every room has walk in closet and 4 bedrooms on opposite side have 2 jack and jill bathrooms. NO CARPET through out house! On cul de'sac and N/S exposure. Weekly pool maintenance and quarterly pest control is included in monthly rent.