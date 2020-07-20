Amenities
422 N. Drew St. Available 06/01/19 Three Bedroom Townhouse - East Valley - Washer/Dryer! - Neighborhood
East Valley
Price
$1,375.00 (rent) + $27.50 (tax) = $1,402.50 per month
Features
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Beautifully remodeled townhome!
Walk-in Closets
Tons of storage
Master room downstairs
Upstairs rooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom
Full size laundry room
Lots of natural light
Carpet & faux wood flooring throughout
Ceiling fans
Breakfast bar
Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher in kitchen
Modern lighting
Two car attached garage
Resident must have rental insurance.
12 month lease.
Move in special = $900 deposit & $1000 first month's rent. Resident pays water/sewer/trash and electricity to City of Mesa. Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $200 to hold home.
Limit 2 pets under 45 lbs. with deposit of $200 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.
No housing vouchers accepted.
No bad rental history accepted. Verifiable rental history required. Need to have income of at least 2.5 times the rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 600 required to qualify. Will hold off market for only two weeks vacant with a $200 partial security deposit payment.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and copies of 2 forms of ID.
Call Hailey @ 480-966-2170
Sundial Real Estate
Equal Opportunity housing
Designated Broker Diana Creason
(RLNE4230977)