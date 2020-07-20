Amenities

422 N. Drew St. Available 06/01/19 Three Bedroom Townhouse - East Valley - Washer/Dryer! - Neighborhood

East Valley



Price

$1,375.00 (rent) + $27.50 (tax) = $1,402.50 per month



Features

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms

Beautifully remodeled townhome!

Walk-in Closets

Tons of storage

Master room downstairs

Upstairs rooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom

Full size laundry room

Lots of natural light

Carpet & faux wood flooring throughout

Ceiling fans

Breakfast bar

Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher in kitchen

Modern lighting

Two car attached garage



Resident must have rental insurance.



12 month lease.



Move in special = $900 deposit & $1000 first month's rent. Resident pays water/sewer/trash and electricity to City of Mesa. Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $200 to hold home.



Limit 2 pets under 45 lbs. with deposit of $200 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.



No housing vouchers accepted.



No bad rental history accepted. Verifiable rental history required. Need to have income of at least 2.5 times the rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 600 required to qualify. Will hold off market for only two weeks vacant with a $200 partial security deposit payment.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and copies of 2 forms of ID.



Call Hailey @ 480-966-2170

Sundial Real Estate

Equal Opportunity housing



Designated Broker Diana Creason



