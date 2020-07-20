All apartments in Mesa
422 N. Drew St.

422 North Drew Street West · No Longer Available
Location

422 North Drew Street West, Mesa, AZ 85201
La Cruz

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
422 N. Drew St. Available 06/01/19 Three Bedroom Townhouse - East Valley - Washer/Dryer! - Neighborhood
East Valley

Price
$1,375.00 (rent) + $27.50 (tax) = $1,402.50 per month

Features
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Beautifully remodeled townhome!
Walk-in Closets
Tons of storage
Master room downstairs
Upstairs rooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom
Full size laundry room
Lots of natural light
Carpet & faux wood flooring throughout
Ceiling fans
Breakfast bar
Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher in kitchen
Modern lighting
Two car attached garage

Resident must have rental insurance.

12 month lease.

Move in special = $900 deposit & $1000 first month's rent. Resident pays water/sewer/trash and electricity to City of Mesa. Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $200 to hold home.

Limit 2 pets under 45 lbs. with deposit of $200 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.

No housing vouchers accepted.

No bad rental history accepted. Verifiable rental history required. Need to have income of at least 2.5 times the rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 600 required to qualify. Will hold off market for only two weeks vacant with a $200 partial security deposit payment.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and copies of 2 forms of ID.

Call Hailey @ 480-966-2170
Sundial Real Estate
Equal Opportunity housing

Designated Broker Diana Creason

(RLNE4230977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 N. Drew St. have any available units?
422 N. Drew St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 N. Drew St. have?
Some of 422 N. Drew St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 N. Drew St. currently offering any rent specials?
422 N. Drew St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 N. Drew St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 N. Drew St. is pet friendly.
Does 422 N. Drew St. offer parking?
Yes, 422 N. Drew St. offers parking.
Does 422 N. Drew St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 N. Drew St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 N. Drew St. have a pool?
No, 422 N. Drew St. does not have a pool.
Does 422 N. Drew St. have accessible units?
No, 422 N. Drew St. does not have accessible units.
Does 422 N. Drew St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 N. Drew St. has units with dishwashers.
