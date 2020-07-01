3755 E Broadway #110

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Val Vista Villas home with community pool! Split level floorplan. Three bedrooms, two baths, bonus room. Nice back patio with good sized yard. This one is sure to go fast!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.