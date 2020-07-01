All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3755 E Broadway #110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3755 E Broadway #110
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

3755 E Broadway #110

3755 E Broadway Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3755 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Val Vista Villas home with community pool! Split level floorplan. Three bedrooms, two baths, bonus room. Nice back patio with good sized yard. This one is sure to go fast!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 E Broadway #110 have any available units?
3755 E Broadway #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3755 E Broadway #110 currently offering any rent specials?
3755 E Broadway #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 E Broadway #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 E Broadway #110 is pet friendly.
Does 3755 E Broadway #110 offer parking?
No, 3755 E Broadway #110 does not offer parking.
Does 3755 E Broadway #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 E Broadway #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 E Broadway #110 have a pool?
Yes, 3755 E Broadway #110 has a pool.
Does 3755 E Broadway #110 have accessible units?
No, 3755 E Broadway #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 E Broadway #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 E Broadway #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3755 E Broadway #110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3755 E Broadway #110 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College