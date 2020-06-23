All apartments in Mesa
2539 N. Doral Circle
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

2539 N. Doral Circle

2539 N Doral Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2539 N Doral Cir, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Camelot Golf Estates - Fully Furnished - This fully furnished and beautifully appointed home is available for short or long term occupancy with a minimum of 6 nights/7 days.

The home is a single level home with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Each of the bedrooms sleeps 2 in queen sized beds. The master suite features a walk in closet and walk in shower. The guest bedroom has a full sized closet and guest bathroom has a tub/shower. The sofa sleeper in the living room sleeps 2 additional guests.

Plenty of room for entertaining with a 4 person table in the dining room (leaf expands to seat 6-8 comfortably) with an additional 4 person table in the breakfast nook overlooking the golf course.

The expansive patio boasts 70 feet of golf course frontage, incredible views!

All appliances, linens, kitchenware and utilities are included plus guests have the use of 1 car parking in the garage and additional 2 car parking in the driveway.

Seasonal rates apply, call for a quote.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4851068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 N. Doral Circle have any available units?
2539 N. Doral Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 N. Doral Circle have?
Some of 2539 N. Doral Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 N. Doral Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2539 N. Doral Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 N. Doral Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2539 N. Doral Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2539 N. Doral Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2539 N. Doral Circle offers parking.
Does 2539 N. Doral Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 N. Doral Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 N. Doral Circle have a pool?
No, 2539 N. Doral Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2539 N. Doral Circle have accessible units?
No, 2539 N. Doral Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 N. Doral Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 N. Doral Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
