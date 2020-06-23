2539 N. Doral Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Camelot Golf Estates - Fully Furnished - This fully furnished and beautifully appointed home is available for short or long term occupancy with a minimum of 6 nights/7 days.



The home is a single level home with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Each of the bedrooms sleeps 2 in queen sized beds. The master suite features a walk in closet and walk in shower. The guest bedroom has a full sized closet and guest bathroom has a tub/shower. The sofa sleeper in the living room sleeps 2 additional guests.



Plenty of room for entertaining with a 4 person table in the dining room (leaf expands to seat 6-8 comfortably) with an additional 4 person table in the breakfast nook overlooking the golf course.



The expansive patio boasts 70 feet of golf course frontage, incredible views!



All appliances, linens, kitchenware and utilities are included plus guests have the use of 1 car parking in the garage and additional 2 car parking in the driveway.



Seasonal rates apply, call for a quote.



No Pets Allowed



