Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

2233 S. Elm

2233 South Elm · No Longer Available
Location

2233 South Elm, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! - Excellent 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in Mesa. Close to shopping and freeway access. Home near Alma School and Baseline. In the process of being painted, touch up and cleaning. Granite kitchen counter-tops, vaulted entry, family and living room space for your family to enjoy. Move in ready in 7 days or sooner. Large yard with block wall provides plenty of room for your pets.

These go really fast!
Text David at 623-340-9390 for availability and showing appointment.

Rent $1570
Security Deposit $1570
Pet deposit $250 per pet
City rent tax 2%
Application fee $35 per adult

(RLNE5110399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 S. Elm have any available units?
2233 S. Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2233 S. Elm currently offering any rent specials?
2233 S. Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 S. Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 S. Elm is pet friendly.
Does 2233 S. Elm offer parking?
No, 2233 S. Elm does not offer parking.
Does 2233 S. Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 S. Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 S. Elm have a pool?
No, 2233 S. Elm does not have a pool.
Does 2233 S. Elm have accessible units?
No, 2233 S. Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 S. Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 S. Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 S. Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 S. Elm does not have units with air conditioning.
