2233 S. Elm

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming soon! - Excellent 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in Mesa. Close to shopping and freeway access. Home near Alma School and Baseline. In the process of being painted, touch up and cleaning. Granite kitchen counter-tops, vaulted entry, family and living room space for your family to enjoy. Move in ready in 7 days or sooner. Large yard with block wall provides plenty of room for your pets.



These go really fast!

Text David at 623-340-9390 for availability and showing appointment.



Rent $1570

Security Deposit $1570

Pet deposit $250 per pet

City rent tax 2%

Application fee $35 per adult



(RLNE5110399)