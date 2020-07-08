2228 E Forge Ave 21176486

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with Community POOL Text or Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - 2228 E Forge Avenue, Mesa AZ 85204
Summer Place
This property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and 1043 sqft of living space. Upgrades inside. Community POOL! Conveniently located near the US-60. Stunning inside with updated Paint and wood floors. what are you waiting for? Call and schedule a private tour of this home. You can have keys today! Small Dogs ok!
Mesa Unified School District
Utilities
Electricity: Municipal(Mesa)/Salt River Project
Natural Gas: Municipal(Mesa)/Southwest Gas Corp. (Statewide)
Sewer: Municipal(Mesa)
Telephone: Qwest (Statewide)
Water: Municipal(Mesa)
Directions: From Gilbert Rd go E on Enid Ave. S on 21st St. E on Forge Ave.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4129736)