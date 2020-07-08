2228 E Forge Ave 21176486

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with Community POOL Text or Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - 2228 E Forge Avenue, Mesa AZ 85204



Summer Place



This property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and 1043 sqft of living space. Upgrades inside. Community POOL! Conveniently located near the US-60. Stunning inside with updated Paint and wood floors. what are you waiting for? Call and schedule a private tour of this home. You can have keys today! Small Dogs ok!



Mesa Unified School District



Utilities

Electricity: Municipal(Mesa)/Salt River Project

Natural Gas: Municipal(Mesa)/Southwest Gas Corp. (Statewide)

Sewer: Municipal(Mesa)

Telephone: Qwest (Statewide)

Water: Municipal(Mesa)



Directions: From Gilbert Rd go E on Enid Ave. S on 21st St. E on Forge Ave.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



No Cats Allowed



