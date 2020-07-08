All apartments in Mesa
2228 E Forge Ave 21176486

2228 East Forge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2228 East Forge Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with Community POOL Text or Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - 2228 E Forge Avenue, Mesa AZ 85204

Summer Place

This property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and 1043 sqft of living space. Upgrades inside. Community POOL! Conveniently located near the US-60. Stunning inside with updated Paint and wood floors. what are you waiting for? Call and schedule a private tour of this home. You can have keys today! Small Dogs ok!

Mesa Unified School District

Utilities
Electricity: Municipal(Mesa)/Salt River Project
Natural Gas: Municipal(Mesa)/Southwest Gas Corp. (Statewide)
Sewer: Municipal(Mesa)
Telephone: Qwest (Statewide)
Water: Municipal(Mesa)

Directions: From Gilbert Rd go E on Enid Ave. S on 21st St. E on Forge Ave.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4129736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 have any available units?
2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 have?
Some of 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 currently offering any rent specials?
2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 is pet friendly.
Does 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 offer parking?
Yes, 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 offers parking.
Does 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 have a pool?
Yes, 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 has a pool.
Does 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 have accessible units?
No, 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 E Forge Ave 21176486 does not have units with dishwashers.

