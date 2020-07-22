2027 S Paseo Loma

Amenities
This is IT! Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on a serene, private lake with boat dock and paddle boat included! Great open floorplan, vaulted ceilings with a large kitchen that opens to the family room with a fireplace and a gorgeous view of the lake. Located on a cul-de-sac with north/south exposure. Enjoy all Dobson Ranch has to offer. Voted best place to live! Amenities include 3 recreation centers, parks, playgrounds, gym, fitness trails, splash pad playground, 4 swimming pools, 10 tennis courts, racquetball, basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts at the tip of your fingers. Welcome home! Rent $1850 + 4% tax/admin fee, Sec dep $1850, One time set up fee of $150. Pets on approval basis $200 pet deposit per pet. Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890.