All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2027 S Paseo Loma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2027 S Paseo Loma
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

2027 S Paseo Loma

2027 South Paseo Loma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2027 South Paseo Loma, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
This is IT! Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on a serene, private lake with boat dock and paddle boat included! Great open floorplan, vaulted ceilings with a large kitchen that opens to the family room with a fireplace and a gorgeous view of the lake. Located on a cul-de-sac with north/south exposure. Enjoy all Dobson Ranch has to offer. Voted best place to live! Amenities include 3 recreation centers, parks, playgrounds, gym, fitness trails, splash pad playground, 4 swimming pools, 10 tennis courts, racquetball, basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts at the tip of your fingers. Welcome home! Rent $1850 + 4% tax/admin fee, Sec dep $1850, One time set up fee of $150. Pets on approval basis $200 pet deposit per pet. Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 S Paseo Loma have any available units?
2027 S Paseo Loma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 S Paseo Loma have?
Some of 2027 S Paseo Loma's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 S Paseo Loma currently offering any rent specials?
2027 S Paseo Loma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 S Paseo Loma pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 S Paseo Loma is pet friendly.
Does 2027 S Paseo Loma offer parking?
No, 2027 S Paseo Loma does not offer parking.
Does 2027 S Paseo Loma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 S Paseo Loma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 S Paseo Loma have a pool?
Yes, 2027 S Paseo Loma has a pool.
Does 2027 S Paseo Loma have accessible units?
No, 2027 S Paseo Loma does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 S Paseo Loma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 S Paseo Loma does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College