1752 S CHESTNUT

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Upgraded, convenient, and feels like home! **Living room carpet being replaced prior to move in**This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home is exactly what you're looking for. Wood flooring, Upgraded fixtures throughout, custom paint, large bedrooms, tons of storage, professionally designed back yard landscape w/turf. Master bathroom is a haven with jet tub, stone accents, double sinks and separate shower. Front yard Landscape service included in rent. Extra storage shed in backyard that matches exterior of home, fire pit, covered patio, large lot. No HOA, less than half a mile from the 60 and minutes from Downtown Gilbert. It doesn't get better than this!!!