Last updated June 7 2020 at 10:58 AM

1752 S CHESTNUT --

1752 South Chestnut · (480) 390-8622
Location

1752 South Chestnut, Mesa, AZ 85204
Ranch West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1844 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Upgraded, convenient, and feels like home! **Living room carpet being replaced prior to move in**This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home is exactly what you're looking for. Wood flooring, Upgraded fixtures throughout, custom paint, large bedrooms, tons of storage, professionally designed back yard landscape w/turf. Master bathroom is a haven with jet tub, stone accents, double sinks and separate shower. Front yard Landscape service included in rent. Extra storage shed in backyard that matches exterior of home, fire pit, covered patio, large lot. No HOA, less than half a mile from the 60 and minutes from Downtown Gilbert. It doesn't get better than this!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 S CHESTNUT -- have any available units?
1752 S CHESTNUT -- has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 S CHESTNUT -- have?
Some of 1752 S CHESTNUT --'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 S CHESTNUT -- currently offering any rent specials?
1752 S CHESTNUT -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 S CHESTNUT -- pet-friendly?
No, 1752 S CHESTNUT -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1752 S CHESTNUT -- offer parking?
No, 1752 S CHESTNUT -- does not offer parking.
Does 1752 S CHESTNUT -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 S CHESTNUT -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 S CHESTNUT -- have a pool?
No, 1752 S CHESTNUT -- does not have a pool.
Does 1752 S CHESTNUT -- have accessible units?
No, 1752 S CHESTNUT -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 S CHESTNUT -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1752 S CHESTNUT -- has units with dishwashers.
