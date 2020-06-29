1330 S AARON

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with custom 2-tone paint, upgraded light fixtures throughout, ceiling fans to help with your energy bill, white appliances, including fridge and washer and dryer. Nice and open floorplan with gorgeous tile and neutral carpeting. Large great room area and lots of windows make the home light and bright. Enjoy everything Muirfield Village has to offer...playgrounds, open common areas, pool and jacuzzi! Close access to 60 and 202. This one won't last long, come see today! *HOA permits only 1 vehicle, which must park in 1-car garage. Any additional vehicles would need a variance form approved by HOA board. City rental tax plus admin fee total 4%