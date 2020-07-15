All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1310 S. PIMA #37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1310 S. PIMA #37
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

1310 S. PIMA #37

1310 South Pima · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1310 South Pima, Mesa, AZ 85210
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
1310 S. PIMA #37 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Mesa Patio home near Country Club & Southern area - Charming well kept patio home in the gated community of Melody Villas. Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath end unit with private patio & laundry/storage room. Kitchen features sleek black appliances, granite looking counter tops...spotless and ready to move in. Community features include multiple pools and spa, common areas with BBQ that make this community complete. RENT INCLUDES WATER,SEWER & TRASH.

(RLNE4937975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 S. PIMA #37 have any available units?
1310 S. PIMA #37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 S. PIMA #37 have?
Some of 1310 S. PIMA #37's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 S. PIMA #37 currently offering any rent specials?
1310 S. PIMA #37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 S. PIMA #37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 S. PIMA #37 is pet friendly.
Does 1310 S. PIMA #37 offer parking?
No, 1310 S. PIMA #37 does not offer parking.
Does 1310 S. PIMA #37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 S. PIMA #37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 S. PIMA #37 have a pool?
Yes, 1310 S. PIMA #37 has a pool.
Does 1310 S. PIMA #37 have accessible units?
No, 1310 S. PIMA #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 S. PIMA #37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 S. PIMA #37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College