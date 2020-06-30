11540 E. Sonrisa Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom Home - This well maintained single level Meritage home is situated on a corner lot across from a wash. Featuring separate living, family, & formal dining rooms, tile in all the traffic areas neutral paint, eat-In kitchen, granite countertops, an island/breakfast bar, huge walk-in pantry, soft water system and water filtration system (not warranted by Landlord), and a gas fireplace in the living room. The master suite offers a bay window & separate exit to patio with separate tub/shower, dual sinks, and giant walk-in closet in master bath. Extended covered patio out back with mature citrus trees, garage service door & RV Gate. Brand new interior paint and carpet have just been completed, recent exterior paint has been completed.



Located just minutes from the 202 and 24 freeways in the Mesa Technology Corridor which will provide jobs and stability in the area for years to come. Just 15 minutes from Mesa-Gateway airport and ASU Polytechnic campus.



Tenant to verify all information including schools.



Shown by appointment only. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax $1,754.40*

Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00

Refundable Security deposit - $1,700 - 2,550.00 depending on credit

Non-refundable cleaning fee - $535.00

Pets subject to owner approval and additional deposits/fees

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years

Pets must achieve a FIDO score of 2-5 at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/ fees are as follows:

1 - not approved

2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent

3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent

4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent

5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent



Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net



No Cats Allowed



