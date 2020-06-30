11540 E. Sonrisa Ave.

Amenities
Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom Home - This well maintained single level Meritage home is situated on a corner lot across from a wash. Featuring separate living, family, & formal dining rooms, tile in all the traffic areas neutral paint, eat-In kitchen, granite countertops, an island/breakfast bar, huge walk-in pantry, soft water system and water filtration system (not warranted by Landlord), and a gas fireplace in the living room. The master suite offers a bay window & separate exit to patio with separate tub/shower, dual sinks, and giant walk-in closet in master bath. Extended covered patio out back with mature citrus trees, garage service door & RV Gate. Brand new interior paint and carpet have just been completed, recent exterior paint has been completed.
Located just minutes from the 202 and 24 freeways in the Mesa Technology Corridor which will provide jobs and stability in the area for years to come. Just 15 minutes from Mesa-Gateway airport and ASU Polytechnic campus.
Tenant to verify all information including schools.
Shown by appointment only. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS
ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE
TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,754.40*
Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,700 - 2,550.00 depending on credit
Non-refundable cleaning fee - $535.00
Pets subject to owner approval and additional deposits/fees
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)
3 times the rent verifiable income
No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years
Pets must achieve a FIDO score of 2-5 at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/ fees are as follows:
1 - not approved
2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent
3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent
4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent
5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent
Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net
No Cats Allowed
