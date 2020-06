Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located area of Mesa!! Private backyard with no neighbors behind and lots of space to enjoy. Home has neutral carpet and paint throughout.Stainless steel appliances with white cabinets for bright kitchen. Extended patio in backyard for extra space to play, entertain or relax. Small dog under 25 lbs considered. Come see this beautiful home today!!