10341 East Calypso Avenue

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS! THE HOME IS VERY NICE CURB APPEAL AND MOVE IN READY! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW TILE! KITCHEN HAS BLACK APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UNDER MOUNTED KITCHEN SINK AND RECESSED LIGHTING! NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND NEW FIXTURES! NICE SIZED BACK YARD WITH LARGE SIDE YARD.



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1425

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 300

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $ NO PETS PER OWNER

Admin Fee: $299

Rental Tax: 2.0%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.