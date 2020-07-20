10251 E Keats Circle

Amenities

This Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is located at Crismon & Baseline in the Villages of East Ridge. Split floor plan with 1300+ sq ft, with ceramic tile in the living room & dining room and kitchen, neutral colors throughout, washer, dryer, range stove and refrigerator.Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, & lots of storage. Shady back yard, 2 car garage, ceiling fans Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. $1295 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1295 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit