All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10251 E Keats Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10251 E Keats Circle
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:02 AM

10251 E Keats Circle

10251 East Keats Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10251 East Keats Circle, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is located at Crismon & Baseline in the Villages of East Ridge. Split floor plan with 1300+ sq ft, with ceramic tile in the living room & dining room and kitchen, neutral colors throughout, washer, dryer, range stove and refrigerator.Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, & lots of storage. Shady back yard, 2 car garage, ceiling fans Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. $1295 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1295 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10251 E Keats Circle have any available units?
10251 E Keats Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10251 E Keats Circle have?
Some of 10251 E Keats Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10251 E Keats Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10251 E Keats Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10251 E Keats Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10251 E Keats Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10251 E Keats Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10251 E Keats Circle offers parking.
Does 10251 E Keats Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10251 E Keats Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10251 E Keats Circle have a pool?
No, 10251 E Keats Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10251 E Keats Circle have accessible units?
No, 10251 E Keats Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10251 E Keats Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10251 E Keats Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College