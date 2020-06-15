All apartments in Maricopa
45718 W GUILDER Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

45718 W GUILDER Avenue

45718 Guilder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

45718 Guilder Avenue, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Over 2500 sq feet in this 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath w/large loft. Maricopa Meadows has over 65 acres of green space, lakes, exercise paths, Frisbee golf. Walking distance to Middle School & High School. Upgraded cabinets, master bathroom features separate tub/shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets too. Recently built brand new covered patio across entire back. Tile in all right areas, dual AC units for energy savings and ceiling fans throughout. All appliances included. The Desert Canyon Properties Resident Benefits Package is designed to provide convenience and professional services to our residents. By applying, Resident(s) agrees to be auto-enrolled in the program and agrees to pay an additional $30 each month, payable with rent. Benefits such as the monthly delivery of high quality HVAC filters, Liability to Landlord insurance (required), and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue have any available units?
45718 W GUILDER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa, AZ.
What amenities does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue have?
Some of 45718 W GUILDER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45718 W GUILDER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45718 W GUILDER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45718 W GUILDER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 45718 W GUILDER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45718 W GUILDER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45718 W GUILDER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue have a pool?
No, 45718 W GUILDER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45718 W GUILDER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45718 W GUILDER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 45718 W GUILDER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45718 W GUILDER Avenue has units with air conditioning.
