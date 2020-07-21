All apartments in Maricopa County
8540 East McDowell Road
8540 East McDowell Road

8540 E Mcdowell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8540 E Mcdowell Rd, Maricopa County, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!! Beautiful Sante Fe Custom home located in the Elite Community of Thunder Mountain Estates! This Gorgeous home sits on a 3/4 Acre Lot and Features 4 Bedrooms complete with 4 Full Bathrooms, Den/Office, living room, Formal Dining, and Family Room all Open to a Wonderful, Gourmet Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, and Upgraded Cabinetry. The Interior of this Home Features Warm Earth Tones, Off-Set Travertine, Neutral Carpeting with Custom Interior Paint & The Master Bath comes complete w/a Snail Shower & Jacuzzi Tub! Don't Miss the Panoramic Mountain & City Light Views from the Inspiration Deck up top
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 East McDowell Road have any available units?
8540 East McDowell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 8540 East McDowell Road have?
Some of 8540 East McDowell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 East McDowell Road currently offering any rent specials?
8540 East McDowell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 East McDowell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8540 East McDowell Road is pet friendly.
Does 8540 East McDowell Road offer parking?
No, 8540 East McDowell Road does not offer parking.
Does 8540 East McDowell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8540 East McDowell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 East McDowell Road have a pool?
No, 8540 East McDowell Road does not have a pool.
Does 8540 East McDowell Road have accessible units?
No, 8540 East McDowell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 East McDowell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8540 East McDowell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8540 East McDowell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8540 East McDowell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
