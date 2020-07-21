8540 East McDowell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!! Beautiful Sante Fe Custom home located in the Elite Community of Thunder Mountain Estates! This Gorgeous home sits on a 3/4 Acre Lot and Features 4 Bedrooms complete with 4 Full Bathrooms, Den/Office, living room, Formal Dining, and Family Room all Open to a Wonderful, Gourmet Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, and Upgraded Cabinetry. The Interior of this Home Features Warm Earth Tones, Off-Set Travertine, Neutral Carpeting with Custom Interior Paint & The Master Bath comes complete w/a Snail Shower & Jacuzzi Tub! Don't Miss the Panoramic Mountain & City Light Views from the Inspiration Deck up top

