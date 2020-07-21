8540 East McDowell Road

Amenities
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!! Beautiful Sante Fe Custom home located in the Elite Community of Thunder Mountain Estates! This Gorgeous home sits on a 3/4 Acre Lot and Features 4 Bedrooms complete with 4 Full Bathrooms, Den/Office, living room, Formal Dining, and Family Room all Open to a Wonderful, Gourmet Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, and Upgraded Cabinetry. The Interior of this Home Features Warm Earth Tones, Off-Set Travertine, Neutral Carpeting with Custom Interior Paint & The Master Bath comes complete w/a Snail Shower & Jacuzzi Tub! Don't Miss the Panoramic Mountain & City Light Views from the Inspiration Deck up top
Contact us to schedule a showing.