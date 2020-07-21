All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 5936 E Boston St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
5936 E Boston St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

5936 E Boston St

5936 East Boston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5936 East Boston Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85205

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Great Mesa Location at E Boston St and N Recker Rd, 55+ community!!!!

The closest grocery stores are Dolce Vita Italian Grocer and Bashas'. Nearby coffee shops include East Valley Caf, Starbucks and Starbucks.
Nearby restaurants include Jack in the Box, Loreto's Mexican Food and Jean's Itsy Bitsy. Near Enid Park, Chelsea Park, and Red Mountain Park, with Easy access to the 60 and 202 freeways.

Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms with a 2 car garage Home in Dreamland Villa 55+ community.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5546317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 E Boston St have any available units?
5936 E Boston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
Is 5936 E Boston St currently offering any rent specials?
5936 E Boston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 E Boston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 E Boston St is pet friendly.
Does 5936 E Boston St offer parking?
Yes, 5936 E Boston St offers parking.
Does 5936 E Boston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 E Boston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 E Boston St have a pool?
No, 5936 E Boston St does not have a pool.
Does 5936 E Boston St have accessible units?
No, 5936 E Boston St does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 E Boston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 E Boston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 E Boston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5936 E Boston St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College