5936 E Boston St

Great Mesa Location at E Boston St and N Recker Rd, 55+ community!!!!



The closest grocery stores are Dolce Vita Italian Grocer and Bashas'. Nearby coffee shops include East Valley Caf, Starbucks and Starbucks.

Nearby restaurants include Jack in the Box, Loreto's Mexican Food and Jean's Itsy Bitsy. Near Enid Park, Chelsea Park, and Red Mountain Park, with Easy access to the 60 and 202 freeways.



Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms with a 2 car garage Home in Dreamland Villa 55+ community.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



