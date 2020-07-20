Living room/family room floor plan. With all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Powder room downstairs for guest. Main floor is all tile. Carpet upstairs. Extended patio in back with tile. Sparkling pool for those hot summer days. Walking distance to schools. No neighbors behind you or to the west of you. Close to Luke Air Force Base. Rent includes HOA and weekly pool service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5326 N Ormondo Way have any available units?
5326 N Ormondo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 5326 N Ormondo Way have?
Some of 5326 N Ormondo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 N Ormondo Way currently offering any rent specials?
5326 N Ormondo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.