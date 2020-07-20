5326 N Ormondo Way

Amenities

Living room/family room floor plan. With all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Powder room downstairs for guest. Main floor is all tile. Carpet upstairs. Extended patio in back with tile. Sparkling pool for those hot summer days. Walking distance to schools. No neighbors behind you or to the west of you. Close to Luke Air Force Base. Rent includes HOA and weekly pool service.