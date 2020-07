Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

PERFECTLY FURNISHED AND NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN 55+ COMMUNITY OF DREAMLAND VILLA. NEW APPLIANCES WITH STONE COUNTERS. GREAT BIG LAUNDRY ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE ALLOWS SPACE IN DRIVEWAY FOR GUEST PARKING. ENJOY THE SPACIOUS ARIZONA ROOM THAT IS A PERFECT EXTENSION OFF THE DINING ROOM. MATURE FRUIT TREES IN BOTH FRONT AND BACK YARDS THAT PROVIDE PERFECT SHADED AREA, ESPECIALLY THE BACK OUTSIDE PATIO. CALL US NOW TO BOOK YOUR DATES! ***SEASONAL RATE APPLIES DEC-APRIL***ONE TIME $195 ADMIN FEE TO APPLY