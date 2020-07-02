All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:11 PM

30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road

30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road · (480) 907-4049
Location

30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ 85331

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy. Large wrap-around covered patio to enjoy a BBQ or just sit and relax after a long day. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Shared well so there is no water bill! Electric and trash are also included! Small pets okay with landlord approval. A small pet yard built off the laundry room door. Interior and exterior was all just freshly painted. Easy maintenance desert landscaping. No HOA, no hassles, low maintenance desert landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road have any available units?
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road have?
Some of 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road is pet friendly.
Does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road offers parking.
Does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road have a pool?
No, 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road does not have a pool.
Does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road have accessible units?
No, 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
