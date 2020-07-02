30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy. Large wrap-around covered patio to enjoy a BBQ or just sit and relax after a long day. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Shared well so there is no water bill! Electric and trash are also included! Small pets okay with landlord approval. A small pet yard built off the laundry room door. Interior and exterior was all just freshly painted. Easy maintenance desert landscaping. No HOA, no hassles, low maintenance desert landscaping!