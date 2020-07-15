All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 27206 N 148TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
27206 N 148TH Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:38 AM

27206 N 148TH Drive

27206 N 148th Dr · (480) 508-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

27206 N 148th Dr, Maricopa County, AZ 85387

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
**Brand NEW BUILD** Completion date approx April 2019 Owner open to creative financing Lease Purchase Available! Sitting on 43,566 sqft lot. Backs to mountain!!!!! This 2446 sf Open Split floor plan includes a Spacious kitchen with espresso 42'' Cabinets, Slab Granite, Island, Stainless Appliances and Pantry. The split master bedroom includes a great bath with his/her vanities and large closet. Upgrades include Wood Plank tile throughout main living areas, Plush Carpeting two-tone paint, Satin Nickel hardware. Energy efficient 14 Seer HVAC, Duel pane Low-E windows, insulation. Low E windows, 14 seer A/C are some of the perks!! No HOA. Colors, finishes subject to change while under construction. **Photos are not of the actual home. Pictures of similar home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27206 N 148TH Drive have any available units?
27206 N 148TH Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27206 N 148TH Drive have?
Some of 27206 N 148TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27206 N 148TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27206 N 148TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27206 N 148TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27206 N 148TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 27206 N 148TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27206 N 148TH Drive offers parking.
Does 27206 N 148TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27206 N 148TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27206 N 148TH Drive have a pool?
No, 27206 N 148TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27206 N 148TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27206 N 148TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27206 N 148TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27206 N 148TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27206 N 148TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27206 N 148TH Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27206 N 148TH Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity