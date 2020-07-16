All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

27115 N 137TH Street

27115 North 137th Street · (602) 435-5377
Location

27115 North 137th Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85262

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3812 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5 Bed / 3.5 Bath Private North Scottsdale Retreat on a 1 acre lot with it's own private gate**Can be furnished or unfurnished**Great Room plan for a super open feel to this executive style home** indoor fireplaces, well equipped kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, open to the great room, outdoor kitchen and BBQ, electric car charging port in garage, tons of space to roam, high ceiling with wooden beams-- check out the photos to get a great feel for this home**Luxury and Privacy galore**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27115 N 137TH Street have any available units?
27115 N 137TH Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27115 N 137TH Street have?
Some of 27115 N 137TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27115 N 137TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
27115 N 137TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27115 N 137TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 27115 N 137TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 27115 N 137TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 27115 N 137TH Street offers parking.
Does 27115 N 137TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27115 N 137TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27115 N 137TH Street have a pool?
No, 27115 N 137TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 27115 N 137TH Street have accessible units?
No, 27115 N 137TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27115 N 137TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27115 N 137TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 27115 N 137TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27115 N 137TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
