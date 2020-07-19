18114 West Sanna Street

Amenities
Cash/Finance purchase $271,000
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,800 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.
Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.
**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**
Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address
Cash/Finance purchase $271,000
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,800 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.
Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.
**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**
Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address