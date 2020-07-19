All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

18114 West Sanna Street

18114 West Sanna Street · (303) 867-9915
Location

18114 West Sanna Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85355

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1919 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cash/Finance purchase $271,000

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,800 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18114 West Sanna Street have any available units?
18114 West Sanna Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18114 West Sanna Street currently offering any rent specials?
18114 West Sanna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18114 West Sanna Street pet-friendly?
No, 18114 West Sanna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 18114 West Sanna Street offer parking?
No, 18114 West Sanna Street does not offer parking.
Does 18114 West Sanna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18114 West Sanna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18114 West Sanna Street have a pool?
No, 18114 West Sanna Street does not have a pool.
Does 18114 West Sanna Street have accessible units?
No, 18114 West Sanna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18114 West Sanna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18114 West Sanna Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18114 West Sanna Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18114 West Sanna Street does not have units with air conditioning.
