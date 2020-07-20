15325 E WINDSTONE Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 2018...HORSE FRIENDLY .. Secluded 1.5 ac (apx) property. Located within 1/2 mile of the Tonto National Forest. great property for the horseman, hiker or ATV rider. Not a fancy house, just simple living with room for horses and critters. Spacious vaulted ceiling great room floorplan. The kitchen features cherry cabinetry and stainless appliances as well as a large pantry and peninsula breakfast bar next to the dining area. The master is split for privacy. Large patios cover the entry and the back. There is an oversized laundry room with drying rack. the floor plan, feature list and lot plan are all in the documents tab.. Owner/Broker