Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

15325 E WINDSTONE Trail

15325 E Windstone Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15325 E Windstone Trl, Maricopa County, AZ 85262

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2018...HORSE FRIENDLY .. Secluded 1.5 ac (apx) property. Located within 1/2 mile of the Tonto National Forest. great property for the horseman, hiker or ATV rider. Not a fancy house, just simple living with room for horses and critters. Spacious vaulted ceiling great room floorplan. The kitchen features cherry cabinetry and stainless appliances as well as a large pantry and peninsula breakfast bar next to the dining area. The master is split for privacy. Large patios cover the entry and the back. There is an oversized laundry room with drying rack. the floor plan, feature list and lot plan are all in the documents tab.. Owner/Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail have any available units?
15325 E WINDSTONE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail have?
Some of 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15325 E WINDSTONE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail offers parking.
Does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail have a pool?
No, 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail have accessible units?
No, 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15325 E WINDSTONE Trail has units with air conditioning.
