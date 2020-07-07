1364 Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing Golf Course Home in 45+ Active Adult Resort Community!!! Available For a 4-5 Month Winter Seasonal Rental or Ask About Our Summer Rates!! - Available for 2020-2021 season. Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on the Golf Course in Leisure World, a 45+ Active Adult Resort Community. Available For a 5 Month Seasonal Rental for coming Season. We have so much to do in Leisure World. 2 18 hole golf courses, pools, hot tubs, fitness center, wood shop, and so many activities for your enjoyment. This home if nicely furnished with a lovely west facing back patio to enjoy the golf course views. The 3rd bedroom is set up as a den with a sofa bed. Kitchen is fully stocked for your cooking preferences. This home has a 2 car garage and includes a golf cart. Just waiting for you!! Ask about our summer rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697179)