All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 1364 Leisure World.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
1364 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1364 Leisure World

1364 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1364 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1364 Leisure World · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing Golf Course Home in 45+ Active Adult Resort Community!!! Available For a 4-5 Month Winter Seasonal Rental or Ask About Our Summer Rates!! - Available for 2020-2021 season. Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on the Golf Course in Leisure World, a 45+ Active Adult Resort Community. Available For a 5 Month Seasonal Rental for coming Season. We have so much to do in Leisure World. 2 18 hole golf courses, pools, hot tubs, fitness center, wood shop, and so many activities for your enjoyment. This home if nicely furnished with a lovely west facing back patio to enjoy the golf course views. The 3rd bedroom is set up as a den with a sofa bed. Kitchen is fully stocked for your cooking preferences. This home has a 2 car garage and includes a golf cart. Just waiting for you!! Ask about our summer rates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Leisure World have any available units?
1364 Leisure World has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1364 Leisure World have?
Some of 1364 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 1364 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 1364 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 1364 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 1364 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 1364 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1364 Leisure World?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity