Maricopa County, AZ
13514 W Desert Moon Way
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:44 AM

13514 W Desert Moon Way

13514 West Desert Moon Way · No Longer Available
Location

13514 West Desert Moon Way, Maricopa County, AZ 85375

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Energy efficient home in new subdivision of Rancho Cabrillo. Popular Salerno floor plan has three spacious bedrooms plus an office. Beautiful kitchen has granite and espresso cabinets with pull outs in the lower ones. Stainless appliances including gas cooktop. Upgraded fixtures. Large kitchen island and two pantry closets. Oversized sliding door to patio provides lots of light.. Landscaped backyard features extended patio slab. New grass, plants and trees to come. Double gate on side. Mountain view. Garage has attached cabinets. Minimum 2 yr lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13514 W Desert Moon Way have any available units?
13514 W Desert Moon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 13514 W Desert Moon Way have?
Some of 13514 W Desert Moon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13514 W Desert Moon Way currently offering any rent specials?
13514 W Desert Moon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13514 W Desert Moon Way pet-friendly?
No, 13514 W Desert Moon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 13514 W Desert Moon Way offer parking?
Yes, 13514 W Desert Moon Way offers parking.
Does 13514 W Desert Moon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13514 W Desert Moon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13514 W Desert Moon Way have a pool?
No, 13514 W Desert Moon Way does not have a pool.
Does 13514 W Desert Moon Way have accessible units?
No, 13514 W Desert Moon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13514 W Desert Moon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13514 W Desert Moon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13514 W Desert Moon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13514 W Desert Moon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
