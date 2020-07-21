13514 W Desert Moon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Energy efficient home in new subdivision of Rancho Cabrillo. Popular Salerno floor plan has three spacious bedrooms plus an office. Beautiful kitchen has granite and espresso cabinets with pull outs in the lower ones. Stainless appliances including gas cooktop. Upgraded fixtures. Large kitchen island and two pantry closets. Oversized sliding door to patio provides lots of light.. Landscaped backyard features extended patio slab. New grass, plants and trees to come. Double gate on side. Mountain view. Garage has attached cabinets. Minimum 2 yr lease required.