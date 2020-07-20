12557 W Modesto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Lovely ranch style house with a desired split floor plan located in the heart of Wigwam Creek zoned within the Corte Sierra elementary district. This home is bright, clean and turn-key ready. Easily maintained yards and interior with NO carpet. Flooring consists of ceramic tile and a tasteful vinyl plank style in all bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom has a large bathroom with dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen features lots of cabinet space and pantry, opens to family room with plenty of windows for bright natural light, right off back covered patio.Located near several restaurants, shopping centers, theaters, and within miles of sports stadiums and concert venues, Interstates 10, 101 & 303.