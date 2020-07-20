All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12557 W Modesto Drive

12557 West Modesto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12557 West Modesto Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Wigwam Creek South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Lovely ranch style house with a desired split floor plan located in the heart of Wigwam Creek zoned within the Corte Sierra elementary district. This home is bright, clean and turn-key ready. Easily maintained yards and interior with NO carpet. Flooring consists of ceramic tile and a tasteful vinyl plank style in all bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom has a large bathroom with dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen features lots of cabinet space and pantry, opens to family room with plenty of windows for bright natural light, right off back covered patio.Located near several restaurants, shopping centers, theaters, and within miles of sports stadiums and concert venues, Interstates 10, 101 & 303.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

