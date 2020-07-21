11829 W Donald Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*** NOT AGE RESTRICTED! *** Beautiful home in Sun City! Fantastic remodeled home with new upgraded carpet in bedrooms and family room, new ceramic tile in traffic areas, new custom paint inside and out, new stainless appliances in the kitchen, and much more! *** LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE, LOCK IN THE PRICE UP TO 8 YEARS! ASK FOR DETAILS. *** The gorgeous kitchen also features an island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and lovely cabinetry with crown molding. The home includes a cozy backyard with a covered patio and a large grassy area.