Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

11829 W Donald Drive

11829 West Donald Drive · (480) 664-2193
Location

11829 West Donald Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85373
Crossriver

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*** NOT AGE RESTRICTED! *** Beautiful home in Sun City! Fantastic remodeled home with new upgraded carpet in bedrooms and family room, new ceramic tile in traffic areas, new custom paint inside and out, new stainless appliances in the kitchen, and much more! *** LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE, LOCK IN THE PRICE UP TO 8 YEARS! ASK FOR DETAILS. *** The gorgeous kitchen also features an island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and lovely cabinetry with crown molding. The home includes a cozy backyard with a covered patio and a large grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 W Donald Drive have any available units?
11829 W Donald Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11829 W Donald Drive have?
Some of 11829 W Donald Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 W Donald Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11829 W Donald Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 W Donald Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11829 W Donald Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 11829 W Donald Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11829 W Donald Drive offers parking.
Does 11829 W Donald Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11829 W Donald Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 W Donald Drive have a pool?
No, 11829 W Donald Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11829 W Donald Drive have accessible units?
No, 11829 W Donald Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 W Donald Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11829 W Donald Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11829 W Donald Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11829 W Donald Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
