59 Apartments under $900 for rent in Marana, AZ

Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Flowing Wells
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$893
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Saguaro Heights
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Barcelona Manor Condominiums
6355 N Barcelona Lane
6355 Barcelona Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$625
672 sqft
Cute second floor condo. Ceiling fans, shaded west facing balcony. COMMUNITY DOES NOT ACCEPT DOGS. Community pool and tennis courts. Oracle / Orange Grove. Call 520-906-7363 for an appointment or for information.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3130 W Rock Hill Road
3130 West Rock Hill Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
360 sqft
Enchanting location overlooking the Tucson valley. Ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 Bath home! Open and airy, bright and cheerful. Fully equipped kitchen. Large open living room. Gorgeous walled patio perfect for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Menlo Park
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$747
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
25 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
15 Units Available
Campus Farm
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
Amphi
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Campbell - Grant
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
4 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Estates
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$685
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.

Welcome to the July 2020 Marana Rent Report. Marana rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Marana Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Marana Rent Report. Marana rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Marana rents increased significantly over the past month

Marana rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marana stand at $1,164 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,495 for a two-bedroom. Marana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Marana, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marana

    Rent growth in Marana has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marana is less affordable for renters.

    • Marana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,495 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Marana remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marana than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Marana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

