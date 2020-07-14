Lease Length: 3-10 or 11-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash package available.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $40 for 1st pet, $20 for 2nd pet
restrictions: 50 lbs Weight Limit and Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.