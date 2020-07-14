All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Treehouse

3636 N Campbell Ave · (833) 228-0038
Location

3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 8221 · Avail. Aug 5

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Unit 7115 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Unit 8230 · Avail. Aug 5

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Treehouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
The Treehouse Apartments have undergone a total transformation to bring you luxury, taste and style in one of Tucson’s best locations. Completely remodeled and upgraded with high quality features, finishes and amenities, you’ll be impressed with the lifestyle Treehouse delivers – come see us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-10 or 11-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash package available.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $40 for 1st pet, $20 for 2nd pet
restrictions: 50 lbs Weight Limit and Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $40 for 1st pet, $20 for 2nd pet
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $40
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Treehouse have any available units?
Treehouse has 5 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Treehouse have?
Some of Treehouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treehouse currently offering any rent specials?
Treehouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Treehouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Treehouse is pet friendly.
Does Treehouse offer parking?
Yes, Treehouse offers parking.
Does Treehouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Treehouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Treehouse have a pool?
Yes, Treehouse has a pool.
Does Treehouse have accessible units?
No, Treehouse does not have accessible units.
Does Treehouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Treehouse has units with dishwashers.
