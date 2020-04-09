4743 N LITCHFIELD Knoll.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHEDGorgeous Custom home in Litchfield Greens gated community. Walking distance to Wigwam Resort. Extra large culdesac lot over 1/3 of an acre. Backs up to community park. Very open floorplan with 15' ceilings. Tile t/o. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Formal dining and eat in kitchen. Master has fireplace, walk in closet, jet tub and separate exit to pool area. HUGE back patio. Cool sparkling pool with true beach entry and real rock waterfall and features. BBQ firepit for entertaining. RV storage on sides of house.