Amenities
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home. All of our one- and two-bedroom homes include features such as luxurious granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. Take our beautiful interiors, add your own personal touches, and create a home that expresses your unique tastes.
In addition to spacious interiors, you also have a full-access pass to our life-enhancing community amenities. Soak in all the benefits of living at Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons like a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center with yoga studio, an onsite dog park, an event lawn for social gatherings, fire pit, spa, outdoor televisions, and outdoor grills – all to help you enjoy your neighborhood and make the most out of your free time. Thoughtfully appointed interiors combine with resort-style community amenities to inspire a living space you’ll continue to love, day in and day out.
To see all of the benefits and advantages of calling Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons home, schedule a tour with our professional leasing team.