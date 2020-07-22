Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse dog park google fiber internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving yoga

At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home. All of our one- and two-bedroom homes include features such as luxurious granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. Take our beautiful interiors, add your own personal touches, and create a home that expresses your unique tastes.



In addition to spacious interiors, you also have a full-access pass to our life-enhancing community amenities. Soak in all the benefits of living at Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons like a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center with yoga studio, an onsite dog park, an event lawn for social gatherings, fire pit, spa, outdoor televisions, and outdoor grills – all to help you enjoy your neighborhood and make the most out of your free time. Thoughtfully appointed interiors combine with resort-style community amenities to inspire a living space you’ll continue to love, day in and day out.



To see all of the benefits and advantages of calling Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons home, schedule a tour with our professional leasing team.