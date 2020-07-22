All apartments in Goodyear
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons

Rent Special
Up to $1,000 off first month's rent! *Restrictions Apply
Location

15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-070 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1-065 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1-052 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 92+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-232 · Avail. now

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1-139 · Avail. now

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1-262 · Avail. now

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 122+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
google fiber
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
yoga
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home. All of our one- and two-bedroom homes include features such as luxurious granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. Take our beautiful interiors, add your own personal touches, and create a home that expresses your unique tastes.

In addition to spacious interiors, you also have a full-access pass to our life-enhancing community amenities. Soak in all the benefits of living at Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons like a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center with yoga studio, an onsite dog park, an event lawn for social gatherings, fire pit, spa, outdoor televisions, and outdoor grills – all to help you enjoy your neighborhood and make the most out of your free time. Thoughtfully appointed interiors combine with resort-style community amenities to inspire a living space you’ll continue to love, day in and day out.

To see all of the benefits and advantages of calling Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons home, schedule a tour with our professional leasing team.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Apply.
Cats
rent: $25/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons have any available units?
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons has 220 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons have?
Some of Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons is offering the following rent specials: Up to $1,000 off first month's rent! *Restrictions Apply
Is Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons offer parking?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons offers parking.
Does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons have a pool?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons has a pool.
Does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons have accessible units?
No, Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons has units with air conditioning.
