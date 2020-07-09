617 S 165th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Great neighborhood in Goodyear! All appliances! - Rare to find a rental in this excellent neighborhood. This 3 bedroom home has upgraded washer and dryer, SS kitchen appliances, a large tiled dining area,and has no neighbors behind it (XL park). Very close to shopping and I-10. $1395 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if your small dog is approved. No cats. Goodyear rental tax 2.5%. $10 mthly admin fee Tenant must obtain tenant insurance prior to move in. 625 credit score minimum



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2496671)