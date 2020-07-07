All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

580 S. 167th Dr

580 South 167th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

580 South 167th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05f34870a1 ---- Stunning Goodyear home nestled in the desirable Canyon Trails subdivision and boasting nearly 1700 sq ft! Fall in love with the modern and bright eat-in kitchen featuring upgraded cabinets with crown molding, pantry, granite countertops and oversized island! Fmily room is spacious and open- with pleny of room for everyone to relax and enjoy movie night! Dual vanity in master bath, covered patio in your private backyard- community pool... this home has it ALL! ACT FAST and Apply Now! 2 Bath 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Single Story Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 S. 167th Dr have any available units?
580 S. 167th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 580 S. 167th Dr have?
Some of 580 S. 167th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 S. 167th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
580 S. 167th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 S. 167th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 580 S. 167th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 580 S. 167th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 580 S. 167th Dr offers parking.
Does 580 S. 167th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 S. 167th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 S. 167th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 580 S. 167th Dr has a pool.
Does 580 S. 167th Dr have accessible units?
No, 580 S. 167th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 580 S. 167th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 S. 167th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 S. 167th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 S. 167th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

