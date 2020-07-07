580 S. 167th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05f34870a1 ---- Stunning Goodyear home nestled in the desirable Canyon Trails subdivision and boasting nearly 1700 sq ft! Fall in love with the modern and bright eat-in kitchen featuring upgraded cabinets with crown molding, pantry, granite countertops and oversized island! Fmily room is spacious and open- with pleny of room for everyone to relax and enjoy movie night! Dual vanity in master bath, covered patio in your private backyard- community pool... this home has it ALL! ACT FAST and Apply Now! 2 Bath 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Single Story Stove