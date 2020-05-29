4496 N 151ST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, PLUS a Den/Office, 2 bathroom, single level home...CLEAN, PRIVATE, and MOVE-IN READY. This 2,160 sf property is fully loaded with beautiful neutral interior colors, granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets, and large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Open floor plan with tile flooring in all common areas, ceiling fans throughout the interior. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are INCLUDED. Take advantage of your spacious, lush green, and private backyard with your cozy covered back patio. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!!!