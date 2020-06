Amenities

Pool service is INCLUDED. Open floorplan, single story home in Palm Valley area. Pool has waterfall, cool decking and fenced. Litchfield School District - so close to Millennium and Western Sky that it is within walking distance from your new home. Kitchen island, breakfast bar and tile in all the right areas. Large master bathroom with ample sized walk in mirrored closet. Split bedrooms floor plan. Close to schools, parks, Wigwam resort, Old Litchfield, YMCA, Loop 303, 101 & I-10.....