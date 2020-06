Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

This home is located in the Palm Valley area with all the all the advantages of the A+ schools, Wigwam Resort, golf courses, YMCA and small town type community activities held throughout year. Home has been recently painted on exterior. Close to Luke Air Force Base. Viewing by appointment only.