3553 N 143rd

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is located within the Palm Valley area. Close to Western Sky and Millennium Schools. Recreation areas nearby. The home is has grass in back yard and low maintenance front yard. Recently painted on the exterior. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal living and dining with family room to rear. Local grocery stores and banks within a few yards along with small eating establishments. Wigwam resort and golfing is also on the doorstep. Check this one out.