This home is located within the Palm Valley area. Close to Western Sky and Millennium Schools. Recreation areas nearby. The home is has grass in back yard and low maintenance front yard. Recently painted on the exterior. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal living and dining with family room to rear. Local grocery stores and banks within a few yards along with small eating establishments. Wigwam resort and golfing is also on the doorstep. Check this one out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3553 N 143rd -- have any available units?
3553 N 143rd -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3553 N 143rd -- have?
Some of 3553 N 143rd --'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 N 143rd -- currently offering any rent specials?
3553 N 143rd -- is not currently offering any rent specials.