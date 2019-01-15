All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated December 25 2019

3553 N 143rd --

3553 North 143rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3553 North 143rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is located within the Palm Valley area. Close to Western Sky and Millennium Schools. Recreation areas nearby. The home is has grass in back yard and low maintenance front yard. Recently painted on the exterior. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal living and dining with family room to rear. Local grocery stores and banks within a few yards along with small eating establishments. Wigwam resort and golfing is also on the doorstep. Check this one out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 N 143rd -- have any available units?
3553 N 143rd -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3553 N 143rd -- have?
Some of 3553 N 143rd --'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 N 143rd -- currently offering any rent specials?
3553 N 143rd -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 N 143rd -- pet-friendly?
No, 3553 N 143rd -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 3553 N 143rd -- offer parking?
Yes, 3553 N 143rd -- offers parking.
Does 3553 N 143rd -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 N 143rd -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 N 143rd -- have a pool?
No, 3553 N 143rd -- does not have a pool.
Does 3553 N 143rd -- have accessible units?
No, 3553 N 143rd -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 N 143rd -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 3553 N 143rd -- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3553 N 143rd -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 3553 N 143rd -- does not have units with air conditioning.
