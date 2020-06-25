All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 29 2019 at 4:45 PM

3501 N 145th Avenue

3501 North 145th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3501 North 145th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2019......Amazing and spacious 5 bedroom / 3 full bath home in Palm Valley. Master suite with private master bath and 3 other bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Also a study/loft upstairs. Downstairs you will find a second master bedroom, 2 living spaces, spacious kitchen, formal dining room. The backyard oasis is large and private and features a small pond. Floor plans available upon request....More pics coming soon. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 with any questions or to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 N 145th Avenue have any available units?
3501 N 145th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 3501 N 145th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3501 N 145th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 N 145th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3501 N 145th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 3501 N 145th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3501 N 145th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3501 N 145th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 N 145th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 N 145th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3501 N 145th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3501 N 145th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3501 N 145th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 N 145th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 N 145th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 N 145th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 N 145th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
