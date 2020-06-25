3501 N 145th Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2019......Amazing and spacious 5 bedroom / 3 full bath home in Palm Valley. Master suite with private master bath and 3 other bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Also a study/loft upstairs. Downstairs you will find a second master bedroom, 2 living spaces, spacious kitchen, formal dining room. The backyard oasis is large and private and features a small pond. Floor plans available upon request....More pics coming soon. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 with any questions or to schedule a private showing.