Estancia on the Golf Course - - This stunning home is located on #9th fairway of the Eagles Nest Golf Course. Gorgeous views of the green, fairway, Estrella Mtns and a lake with a fountain.



Home is equipped with everything you could need including a golf cart.



2 Bedrooms+Den, King in Master, Queen in Guest Bedroom.



3 Month Minimum during peak season of Jan, Feb, March.



PebbleCreek is an active adult community



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5193964)