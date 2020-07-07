2047 S 160th Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4dbcb6045 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bath features a formal living/dining area and family room off the kitchen, white 2-inch faux wood window blinds, gorgeous upgraded tile and the Sarival Paseo community is surrounded by beautiful mountain views. Kitchen has black appliances. Backyard is landscaped with rock and features a nice sized covered patio. Close vicinity to the I 10 makes getting to work a breeze!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Garage