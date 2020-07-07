All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

2047 S 160th Ln

2047 South 160th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2047 South 160th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4dbcb6045 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bath features a formal living/dining area and family room off the kitchen, white 2-inch faux wood window blinds, gorgeous upgraded tile and the Sarival Paseo community is surrounded by beautiful mountain views. Kitchen has black appliances. Backyard is landscaped with rock and features a nice sized covered patio. Close vicinity to the I 10 makes getting to work a breeze!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2047 S 160th Ln have any available units?
2047 S 160th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2047 S 160th Ln have?
Some of 2047 S 160th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 S 160th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2047 S 160th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 S 160th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 S 160th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2047 S 160th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2047 S 160th Ln offers parking.
Does 2047 S 160th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 S 160th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 S 160th Ln have a pool?
No, 2047 S 160th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2047 S 160th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2047 S 160th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 S 160th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 S 160th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 S 160th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2047 S 160th Ln has units with air conditioning.

